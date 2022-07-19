Heatwave 2022: Power cuts, wildfires and train cancellations across the district

Little Westgate Florist was shut today due to the hot weather.

Schools were closed, trains cancelled, wildfires broke out, visitor attractions shut as temperatures reached record highs of 39C.

And traders said they were losing business as the hot weather forced people to stay indoors.

All Northern and LNER trains were cancelled at Wakefield Westgate on Tuesday with customers urged to use their tickets the next day or request a refund.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area manager of Grind Coffee Lounge said she has seen less customers over the past two days because of the heat.

Wakefield Council confirmed that Pontefract Castle closed at 1pm and that gritters had been out spreading sand on roads to “stop them from melting”.

Also at 2pm on Monday the Yorkshire Sculpture Park also shut and was expected to reopen on Wednesday when the temperature drops.

Almost 800 houses in Pontefract were left without power due to “unexpected problems with cables and equipment” as the temperatures began to rise on Monday.

The Riverbank Trail at RSPB Fairburn Ings was also forced to close due to a wildfire on Tuesday afternoon..

Jay Dee'sh has been shut since Sunday.

Crofton Junior School made the decision to close as well as Sandal Castle (VA) who sent children home early. Both schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Businesses in the city centre said the heatwave meant they were losing trade with customers were staying home.

The Little Westgate Florist in Wakefield precinct confirmed that they had shuttered for the

day as “cut flowers are not good with the heat”.

The owner of the shop, Aneta Bak-Ford said: “We wouldn’t want to take the risk but hopefully we are back to normal on Wednesday .”

Jay Dee’s, a takeaway on Westgate, has not been open since Sunday as “keeping staff safe is a top priority”.

Owner of the shop, Hassan Khan said: “As much as we would like to serve our loyal customers, it's unreasonable and unfair to put our staff’s health at risk during this heatwave.”

And Grind Coffee Lounge said they had served less customers than it normally would over the past two days as its regulars stay at home to avoid the sun.