Wakefield Council launches new £1.5m scheme to provide free home energy improvements

The new Home Energy Retrofit Offer (HERO) scheme is now available across the district to help qualifying private households install free solar power, insulation and other measures.

HERO is a £1.5m Wakefield scheme which is part of the Government’s Warm Homes: Local Grant programme – and applications are now being taken.

The measures available could include solar PV electric panel systems, loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, air source heat pumps and high energy efficiency electric storage heaters.

To qualify, Wakefield district residents must meet certain household and property related criteria set out by the Government and the council can quickly check this with anyone that applies.

If residents don’t qualify for HERO, there may also be other schemes available.

A survey is completed on all applications which determines which improvement measures are available and all the work is arranged through the Council’s approved contractors.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The HERO scheme can offer fully funded improvements to help residents save energy and be warmer and healthier in their homes.

“These upgrades can make a big difference to keeping homes warm. It also helps to save money from lower heating costs. So, I would encourage people to apply now and see what might be available to them.”

The HERO scheme is available until March 2028, but funds are restricted each year and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis so interested residents are urged to apply now.

Contact the Council’s Energy Team on either 01924 305887 or email [email protected] who will help with applications.