New Castleford Tigers board set out top six aim for next year

​Castleford Tigers are hoping fans will continue to get behind the club and rediscover their excitement after ambitious improvement plans were revealed following the confirmation of a new board of directors.

​Club owner Martin Jepson has been joined on the board by Steve Vause (vice-chairman), Danny Wilson (chief executive), Martin Brown (board member) and Phil Alexander (non-executive board member).

And their first move has been to announce plans for the Tigers to achieve a top six finish next year.

That would represent a significant improvement in results to the last few seasons with Cas down in tenth place again in 2025 following some disappointing previous recruitment.

A new head coach good enough to bring about this improvement is the first priority then further plans will take shape, including becoming financially more resilient, with improvements to the ground and facilities being the main driver to this.

The academy, women’s team, communications and match day experience are also set to be improved while a better connection with the local area and fans than has been the case in the last few years is also on the agenda.

A statement published on the club’s new-look website read: “Following the announcement of the new Castleford Tigers board members a series of communications regarding our new business plan and strategy will be released from the board of directors over the coming weeks.

“The business plan and strategy has been developed to achieve both long and short term targets and objectives to ensure that we achieve success at all levels both on and off the field.

"We have recently started the first phase of the plan which is to build financial resilience, this will allow sound financial investment and improved performance on the field next season.

"As part of this initial phase, we will significantly improve the ground's facilities which will support getting the best out of our coaching staff and players and improve the overall experience for our fans.

“As part of our business plan and strategy the following areas will be targeted and developed:

"First Team performance (top six finish for the 2026 season).

"Academy and Scholarship programme investment and development.

"Women’s team investment and development.

"PDRL and LDRL team investment and development.

"Engagement with both schools, colleges, local amateur rugby league clubs and community engagement.

"Ground, stadium and facilities improvements.

"Increase revenue and operating cost reduction.

"Improving match day experience for supporters.

"Investment back into the communities.

"Communications and marketing.

"Increased future financial investment.

"Player welfare – Life after rugby.

"Our DNA – standards, behaviours, and accountability."

The statement concluded: “The implementation of our business plan and strategy is not short term, it will be implemented over a five-year period, but at the same time we have set some tough but achievable targets for years one and two by where both the club and fans will recognise positive results across the spectrum.

"The current on field performance and results are definitely not where we need them to be at present and we recognise that, but as a board and through the implementation of our plan, we are not only confident of making this club great again, but we will also make it financially resilient and a sustainable business model.

“To support our business plan and strategy we ask that you as fans get behind the club, there will be frustrations along the way, but this journey will define us as both a club and community and nurture success.”