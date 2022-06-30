Blind charity showcases members’ craft skills at demonstration day at The Ridings

Jean and Sylvia crocheting together,

Formed in 1869, Wakefield District Sight Aid is a small independent charity that supports anyone living with low vision, their families, carers and sight care professionals across the Wakefield District.

Around three or four times a year, the charity holds ‘demonstration days’ where the charity invites partner organisations to talk about some of the work they do which may interest service users, as well as demonstrating how to use assistive technology.

This time, the charity wanted to do something “a little bit different” and hold an event that focused on showcasing the artist talent of some of its volunteers and service users and to talk about some of the mental health benefits being creative gives to people with low vision or complete sight loss.

Tom and Mary making Merino wool hearts.

CEO of Wakefield District Sight Aid, Hayley Grocock, said: “We wanted to do something a bit different this year.

“We have a number of members who are creative or arty, which plays a massive role in their personality.

“A lot of people find being creative a therapeutic part of their sight loss journey. We know that poor mental health impacts one in three people with a sight loss diagnosis, which is higher than the average of one in four.

“There are proven links of being creative and the positive impacts on mental health. This is why we wanted to use our demo day to showcase some of the creative work that our blind and partially-sighted members do and give people the opportunity to have a go themselves.”

Ania showing Anna how to make a beaded bracelet, supervised by baby Isla.

Volunteer Dean was on hand to advise on all aspects of technology, and Ella Dixon, Wild About Wakefield’s project officer, was also available to talk about her work with Open Country, a charity that helps people with disabilities access the countryside.

Other volunteers demonstrated their talent for arts and crafts, from beaded jewellery to stone and wood carvings of lifelike animals.

Artist Anna Grudna taught people how to make beaded bracelets and Tom, who owns his arts business, Crafting in the Dark, showed members of the public how to make Merino wool heart-shaped wreaths.

Jean, who learned how to knit from her grandmother at a very young age, helped people how to crochet and Hayley, the CEO, offered free manicures and nail painting.

The charity was supported by The Ridings Shopping Centre who provided them with an accessible space for free to hold the event and Morrisons who provided some drinks and snacks.

Hayley added: “I would also like to thank our friends at The Ridings Shopping Centre, who allow us to use their fabulous accessible space for our events, and Morrisons Wakefield Ridings Community Champion for their support by providing all our biscuits and refreshments.