Calendar raising cash for Ossett Chris' cancer battle

Chris has been receiving treatment in Germany.

Beth Lowe has organised a calendar in the hope of helping dad-of-three Chris Laycock pay for pioneering treatment that may extend his life.

The Managing Director of M Interior Design has collaborated with other business women to create the farmyard-themed calendar.

“I’ve known Chris for 12 years,” said Beth

Chris was diagnosed with two inoperable brain tumours.

“He’s my best friend. He’s like the brother I never had.

“He would do anything for anyone and is the life and soul of the party.”

Chris, 45 and originally from Ossett, was a huge fitness fan and competed in gym competitions before being given the devastating news about his cancer earlier this year.

He initially thought the dead arm he was feeling was a simple side effect, from his having his Covid injection.

One of the tumours is an aggressive stage-4 glioblastoma.

Initially, he was told he had 18 months to live, which rose to two to five years, but has since been told it’s a maximum of four years.

However, it could be as little as 12 months because of the aggressive nature of the bigger tumour, which has already been affecting his speech and movement.

His friends and family had been trying to raise the £130,000 needed to pay for treatment at a specialist clinic in Germany which may help his cancer fight.

Earlier this month, they achieved that total, but he still needs funds for a drug he is also taking in a bid to treat the disease which costs £8,000 a month.

The calendar features beautiful shots of countryside around Yorkshire, including at a farm.

It costs £14.99, including postage, and around 100 have been sold so far.