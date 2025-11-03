Countdown to Christmas with Wakefield Hospice's annual festive fair

The festive fair returns later this month.

Get ready to start your Christmas Shopping at the Wakefield Hospice Christmas Fair returning this month, inviting visitors to kickstart their Christmas shopping in a festive style.

Held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School on Sunday, November 16, the annual fair attracts crowds of visitors each year, featuring more than 60 stalls from cards to toys, homeware and Christmas decorations there’s something for everyone.

The annual festive fundraiser raises much needed funds for Wakefield Hospice, helping to support local hospice care this Christmas.

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We’re thrilled to see the return of our annual Christmas Fair – it’s a much-loved tradition that marks the beginning of the festive season for so many here in Wakefield.

“This year, we’ve gone all out to bring even more Christmas magic to the event, with over 60 stalls, the exciting addition of our Munchkin Trailer serving breakfast butties from 9am, a chance to meet Santa and his Elf and live music from the Local Vocals Choir.

"With so much on offer, there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.

“Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or simply looking to treat yourself – everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day.”

The fair runs from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend, with free on-site parking also available within the school grounds.

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice, the Christmas Fair or the range of events and other ways you can support Wakefield Hospice this Christmas, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/christmasfair or call 01924 331400