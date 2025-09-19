Dog sculptures get new home in historic Wakefield park

Six dog sculptures are set to be a permanent feature in an historic West Yorkshire park.

Wakefield Council planning officers have given the go-ahead for the cast iron canines to be installed in Carr Lodge Park, in Horbury.

The life-sized pieces feature man’s best friend “playing, sniffing and sitting” and were created by artist Jenny Hutchinson.

They were originally intended to feature in a public sculpture trail in Wakefield city centre but “the plan was never realised”, according to documents.

Councillors in Horbury instead proposed that they go on permanent display in the town’s main park.

Approving the scheme, an officer’s report said: “The sculptures have a bold and colourful design, which would create eye-catching features within the park, resulting in a visual enhancement of the area.

“The design also celebrates the use of the park for dog walking and reflects other local wildlife seen in the area, which will help to promote public engagement and enjoyment.”

A planning application submitted by The Friends of Horbury’s Parks last month said: “The proposed sculptures celebrate the park’s popularity with local dog walkers and promote the joy of the nature found within the park.

“The proposal aims to enhance the cultural and aesthetic value of the park while encouraging community engagement and interaction with public art.”

Wakefield-based Hutchinson specialises in airbrushed artwork and large-scale murals.

Her clients have included rapper Drake and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Her work has also appeared in Vogue magazine.

The designs feature local wildlife, flora and fauna and were inspired following workshops with community groups in Horbury.

The sculptures are owned by the council and were fabricated by David Appleyard.

The dogs will be placed in different locations around the park with one, a golden retriever, situated in the park’s rockery.

The statement added: “The proposed dog sculptures will bring a sense of character and cultural value to Carr Lodge Park.

“The project promotes interaction, inclusivity, health and wellbeing, and public enjoyment while being sensitively designed in scale, material, painted design, and siting to preserve the park’s character.

“The sculptures will be accessible and durable, enhancing the public realm with minimal impact on the landscape of the park.”

Carr Lodge Park occupies the grounds of the former Carr Lodge estate, built between 1770 and 1775.

The grounds were re-purposed for public use during the 20th century, becoming a formal municipal park and recreational space.