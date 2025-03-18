Doggy daycare business to challenge exercise ban over barking claims
Wakefield Council issued the firm with orders to stop using land in the village of Wragby for dog training over concerns residents would be disturbed by barking.
The authority also ordered two shelters on the 2.5-hectare parcel of land at Wragby Grange, near to Doncaster Road, to be removed, claiming it was “harmful to the greenbelt.”
Christopher Beech was granted planning permission to convert part of the farm into a dog daycare business and grooming parlour in 2023.
The council enforcement notice, which took effect on January 26, claims planning conditions have been breached by using the land to exercise dogs.
The notice states: “The material change of use of land from agriculture to exercising and/or training dogs has the potential to harm residential amenity due to barking dogs.”
A document outlinging the grounds for appeal has been submitted to the council on behalf Mr Beech.
It says: “This use operates in line with the planning permission and licence issued by the council’s environmental health department.
“The use of the land alleged by the council is not an inappropriate form of development in the greenbelt.
“The use of the land as alleged by the Council does not cause unacceptable harm to the living conditions of neighbouring occupants.”
The statement says further details will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate during the appeal process.
The Inspectorate has confirmed that Mr Beech has a valid appeal and the case is expected to be considered later this year.
