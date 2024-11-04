Enquiries ongoing after person dies on the tracks at Outwood train station
Emergency services were called to Outwood station last night following reports of a death on the tracks.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said; “We were called to Outwood station at around 11.15pm on Sunday, November 3 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to their death are ongoing.
The station, and the trains running through it, are currently operating as normal.