Enquiries ongoing after person dies on the tracks at Outwood train station

Emergency services were called to Outwood station at around 11.15pm yesterday night.

Emergency services were called to Outwood station last night following reports of a death on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said; “We were called to Outwood station at around 11.15pm on Sunday, November 3 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to their death are ongoing.

The station, and the trains running through it, are currently operating as normal.