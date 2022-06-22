Film theme for Netherton Scarecrow Festival as it celebrates 10th year

Netherton Scarecrow is back for it's 10th year next month with the theme this year, films.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:43 am

The will be scarecrows a-plenty, on July 2 and 3, refreshments en-route and a display of previous years scarecrows to enjoy.

Trail maps will be available from the top and bottom shops nearer the time.

The annual festival has been running since 2014 with a different theme set each year.

Previous entries at Netherton Scarecrow Festival.

Villagers are encouraged to get their creative juices flowing and put scarecrows in their gardens for everyone to see.

Prizes will be given for the winning scarecrow, voted for by the public, and for the most correct answers in the Guess the Scarecrow Competition.

For more information go to the Netherton Scarecrow Festival Facebook page or visit www.coxleylive.org.

