Former Royal Engineer Sargeant raises £100 in aid of Help for Heroes

By Terri Kidd
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
78-year-old Brian Wilding, a former Royal Engineers Sargeant and resident at Hepworth House care home in Wakefield, raised £100 for the Help for Heroes charity at the home’s Spring Fest Fair by selling his collectable Guinness memorabilia.

Brian has been an avid supporter of Help for Heroes for years, racking up over £5000 in donations for the charity so far.

Brian said, ‘I served in the Royal Engineers for 22 years and came out as a sergeant with a good conduct medal. After leaving, I saw how poorly ex-soldiers were treated and I didn’t think they deserved that after their years of service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Help for Heroes is a great charity who support our ex-soldiers, and I want to give back where I can. It meant a lot that so many people came to my stall at the Spring Fest Fair, and I’m glad to have raised another £100.’

Brian with his fundraising certificateBrian with his fundraising certificate
Brian with his fundraising certificate

Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, added, ‘We do all we can to support our residents in their passions, and Help for Heroes is certainly a charity worthy of that passion.

‘We’re in awe of Brian and his dedication to supporting veterans and we can’t wait to see what his next fundraising idea will be.’

You can meet Brian and the residents at Hepworth House at the home’s Summer Garden Party on Saturday August 17. From 2pm, all are welcome to enjoy live music, cocktails, delicious refreshments, games and more.

To find out more, call Hepworth House on 01924 973 699 or email [email protected].

Related topics:Help for HeroesWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice