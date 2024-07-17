Former Royal Engineer Sargeant raises £100 in aid of Help for Heroes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brian has been an avid supporter of Help for Heroes for years, racking up over £5000 in donations for the charity so far.
Brian said, ‘I served in the Royal Engineers for 22 years and came out as a sergeant with a good conduct medal. After leaving, I saw how poorly ex-soldiers were treated and I didn’t think they deserved that after their years of service.
‘Help for Heroes is a great charity who support our ex-soldiers, and I want to give back where I can. It meant a lot that so many people came to my stall at the Spring Fest Fair, and I’m glad to have raised another £100.’
Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, added, ‘We do all we can to support our residents in their passions, and Help for Heroes is certainly a charity worthy of that passion.
‘We’re in awe of Brian and his dedication to supporting veterans and we can’t wait to see what his next fundraising idea will be.’
You can meet Brian and the residents at Hepworth House at the home’s Summer Garden Party on Saturday August 17. From 2pm, all are welcome to enjoy live music, cocktails, delicious refreshments, games and more.
To find out more, call Hepworth House on 01924 973 699 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.