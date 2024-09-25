Haroon Ahmed: Police update appeal after clothing found near River Calder in Wakefield
Police searching for missing Haroon Ahmed in Wakefield have issued a further appeal for information after clothing was found near the River Calder.
Officers have found clothing belonging to Haroon close to the path along the River Calder, near to the junction with the Aire and Calder Navigation canal at Eastmoor, Wakefield.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been walking on the riverside/towpath or who may have been using the waterway and thinks they may have seen Haroon in the area to come forward.
If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 999, quoting log 0085 of 24 September.