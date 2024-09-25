Haroon Ahmed: Police update appeal after clothing found near River Calder in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police searching for missing Haroon Ahmed in Wakefield have issued a further appeal for information after clothing was found near the River Calder.

Officers have found clothing belonging to Haroon close to the path along the River Calder, near to the junction with the Aire and Calder Navigation canal at Eastmoor, Wakefield.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been walking on the riverside/towpath or who may have been using the waterway and thinks they may have seen Haroon in the area to come forward.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 999, quoting log 0085 of 24 September.