How To Train Your Dragon: Wakefield actress shines alongside Gerard Butler in 'spectacular' live-action adaptation

Wakefield’s Bronwyn James stars alongside Gerard Butler in the live-action adaptation of the Oscar-nominated animated film ‘How To Train Your Dragon’, which premiered in cinemas over the weekend.

Based on a book series by Cressida Cowell and the 2010 animated movie by Dreamworks, the adaptation follows a young Viking named Hiccup who befriends a rare dragon named Toothless, despite his community's tradition of dragon hunting.

Plans for a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon were announced in February 2023, with Dean DeBlois, the animated movie’s co-executive producer, writer and director, returning once again to write, direct, and produce.

In May 2023, 17-year-old Mason Thames was announced as the film’s lead ‘Hiccup’, with The Last Of Us star Nico Parker announced as ‘Astrid’.

Bronwyn James stares as 'Ruffnut' in How To Train Your Dragon.

Just under a year later, in January 2024, Ex-CAPA College student, and Wakefield native, Brownyn Janes was added to the supporting cast as ‘Ruffnut’ alongside The Acolyte actor, Harry Trevaldwyn, who was cast as her twin ‘Tuffnut’.

Bronwyn, who studied at the esteemed Wakefield performing arts college, CAPA, has built an impressive catalogue of stage and on-screen roles since graduating including starring in the West End show Hangmen and alongside Rob Lowe in ITV drama Wild Bill.

This is the second blockbuster adapatation Bronwyn has starred in over the past year, also appearing as ‘ShenShen’ in the box office smash hit ‘Wicked’ alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Following her casting last year, Principal of CAPA College, Claire Nicholson said: “We are so proud of the continuing success of CAPA College alum Bronwyn James.

"After studying Acting and Musical Theatre at CAPA College, Bronwyn's career as an actor has gone from strength to strength including award winning West End theatre to ITV drama and now incredible success cast in two international films - Wicked with Ariana Grande and How to Train Your Dragon.

"It's wonderful to see Bronwyn who was such a talented, hardworking and humble CAPA College student achieving such international success on both stage and screen.”

The star will return to the screen later this year for musical-adaptation Wicked’s sequl: ‘Wicked: For Good’, which hits cinemas on November 21.

A live-action adaptation of the sequel, ‘How To Train Your Dragon 2’, has also been announced, which will see Bronwyn return as ‘Ruffnut’ in 2027.