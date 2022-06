The former Premier Inn on Pioneer Way has now been rebranded after being taken over by Ibis.

Known as Ibis Wakefield East - it has 62 rooms with a mix of double and twin rooms, along with family suites.

The hotel also includes a restaurant, Charlie's Corner.

The new branded hotel in Castleford.

The hotel is located just off junction 31 of M62 and just minutes’ drive from Castleford train station.