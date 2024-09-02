'Irreplaceable': Family's tribute to teenage girl who died after crash on the A1 (M) at Ferrybridge
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate and appeal for witnesses to the incident between junctions 41 and 40 on the A1(M) on Thursday, August 29, which has tragically resulted in the death of Sarah Cain from Hartlepool.
The 16-year-old passed away in hospital on August 31 after suffering serious injuries in the collision.
In a statement, her family said: “We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable.
"We ask for privacy at this time to grieve her loss.”
The crash happened at 12.35pm on August 29 after a Citroen C5 was in collision with a Kia Niro in lane two.
Both vehicles then entered lane one where the Kia, which Sarah was travelling in, collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.
Two other parties from vehicles involved remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries
The male driver of the Citroen C5 who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the incident, meanwhile, has been released on police bail.
DS Firth of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life.
“Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and we also continue to appeal for information.
“Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to come forward and speak to the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845,
“Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
