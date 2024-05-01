'It's important he's always remembered' Family taking on charity walk in memory of Nicky Serlin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicky Serlin died suddenly and unexpectedly aged 38 on Christmas Day 2023 due to a blood clot.

His mum, Helen, said: "Nicky was an amazing man. A kind, gentle soul with a very naughty sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was severely autistic but was always treated the same as his brothers, Carl, 36 and Cory, 26.

Nicky Serlin died suddenly on Christmas Day.

"He absolutely loved birthdays and Christmas - he'd spend ages buying presents.

"On Christmas Day last year, We had a lovely morning, had breakfast and played games.

"He went upstairs and 20 minutes later I found him collapsed on the bedroom floor."

Helen said Nicky died from a blood clot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy times with Helen, Jez, Carl and Cody.

"He had his own flat in Ossett - with 24 hour care - and had a job as a cleaner. He was just loving life.

"I spent his whole life fighting for him and what was right for him. He was taught to be who he wanted to be and that you don't write people off just because they're different.

"He loved Thomas the Tank Engine. His flat was filled with everything Thomas and he had a Thomas the Tank Engine coffin at his funeral."

Since Nicky's passing, Helen and husband Jez, along with Carl and Cory, have walked miles around Wakefield for Nicky, who loved the outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said Nicky had a naughty sense of humour.

"We started walking as a family every weekend, walking around Wakefield from our home in Outwood.

"This Sunday will be our final walk for Nicky and will be joined by friends, family, carers - and dogs - walking from Ossett, to Nicky's flat, then onto the Hammer and Stithy pub on Dewsbury Road for a celebration of Nicky's life."

The walk is raising funds for charity, Open Country, which has more than 30 years experience organising countryside activities for people with disabilities.

Helen said: “He adored walking outdoors, so as a family we are looking to raise money for this fabulous charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to raise as much money as possible for them. We've been overwhelmed at how much we've raised so far."It's so important to us that people remember him."