Lloyds bank branches: Normanton and South Elmsall Halifax and Lloyds bank branches among 100s of Lloyds and Halifax branches closing by 2025
Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will close at least 292 of their branches in 2024 and 2025.
And Normanton and South Elmsall are on the list of closures.
In Normanton, the Halifax branch on High Street, will close on October 30 this year.
And in South Elmsall, the Lloyds branch on Barnsley Road will close on January 16, 2025.
A total of 292 branches will be shut down, affecting numerous locations throughout the UK
Alternative options include community bankers visiting local venues and using Post Office banking services
Customers could also switch to other banks, though new branch openings are not guaranteed.
Check if a Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland community banker is visiting your area, who will offer a private space at a local venue where you can discuss account inquiries and receive support - though they do not provide cash or counter services.
You can check whether a community banker is heading to your area on the respective bank’s website.
Many Post Offices also offer banking services, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits into your bank account.
You might also consider switching to a different bank with a local branch, though keep in mind that branch closures can happen at short notice, so there's no guarantee that a new bank branch will remain open indefinitely.