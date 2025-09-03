Motorcyclist suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Lupset collision
A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision in Wakefield yesterday (Tuesday).
It happened at about 5pm on George A Green Road at the junction with Waterton Road in Lupset and involved a white Seat Ibiza and a white Husqvarna motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are said to be life-changing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1431 of 2 September.