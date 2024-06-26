Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist who died after a crash in Upton on Friday has been named as Grant Anthony Watson, 29, from Pontefract.

Officers were called to Field Lane, Upton, at 11.49am on Friday, June 21, to a report of a collision involving a blue Mitsubishi L200 and an orange and black KTM off-road motorcycle.

The crash occurred at the junction with Pennine View.

Motorcyclist Grant suffered serious injuries in the collision and could not be saved, dying at Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday, June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Anthony Watson, 29, from Pontefract.

His family have now released a photograph and tribute: “Grant Anthony Watson – a beloved son, grandson, brother, and father – was sadly involved in a road traffic collision on Friday, June 21 and passed away at the Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday, June 23.

"Will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 706 of 21 June.