Motorcyclist who died in fatal crash in Upton named as beloved Pontefract dad
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Field Lane, Upton, at 11.49am on Friday, June 21, to a report of a collision involving a blue Mitsubishi L200 and an orange and black KTM off-road motorcycle.
The crash occurred at the junction with Pennine View.
Motorcyclist Grant suffered serious injuries in the collision and could not be saved, dying at Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday, June 23.
His family have now released a photograph and tribute: “Grant Anthony Watson – a beloved son, grandson, brother, and father – was sadly involved in a road traffic collision on Friday, June 21 and passed away at the Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday, June 23.
"Will be deeply missed and forever loved.”
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 706 of 21 June.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.