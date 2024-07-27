Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this August

1 . THE HATCHLING

When: 23-24 August: Wakefield City Centre, 25 August: Pugneys Country Park. Witness an incredible free outdoor theatrical performance this August bank holiday weekend as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. The Hatchling is created by the award-winning creative team at Trigger, working with experts in puppetry, kites and immersive theatre. With a wingspan of over 20 metres, The Hatchling is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly! Hatching from an egg at Wakefield Cathedral, the dragon will build herself a nest and explore the city centre on Friday and Saturday with a series of events prepared especially for her majestic visit. The weekend will culminate with a breath-taking finale, as The Hatchling takes flight over Pugneys Country Park on Sunday evening following an afternoon of festival fun at the park. There will be a free shuttle bus operating from Wakefield, Pontefract and Hemsworth to Pugneys Country Park on the Sunday.Photo: Wakefield Council