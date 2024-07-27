Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this August

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in April, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s meeting some dinosaurs at Trinity Walk, see the amazing Hatchling, or tasting some delicious food.
1. THE HATCHLING
When: 23-24 August: Wakefield City Centre, 25 August: Pugneys Country Park. Witness an incredible free outdoor theatrical performance this August bank holiday weekend as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. The Hatchling is created by the award-winning creative team at Trigger, working with experts in puppetry, kites and immersive theatre. With a wingspan of over 20 metres, The Hatchling is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly! Hatching from an egg at Wakefield Cathedral, the dragon will build herself a nest and explore the city centre on Friday and Saturday with a series of events prepared especially for her majestic visit. The weekend will culminate with a breath-taking finale, as The Hatchling takes flight over Pugneys Country Park on Sunday evening following an afternoon of festival fun at the park. There will be a free shuttle bus operating from Wakefield, Pontefract and Hemsworth to Pugneys Country Park on the Sunday.Photo: Wakefield Council
2. A GRAND DAY OUT
When: 2-3 August: Castleford, 9-10 August: Wakefield City Centre, 16-17 August: South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre Westfield Lane Recreation Park Come experience A Grand Day Out, Wakefield’s summer festival on tour! Expect full days of FREE family fun including a giant sandpit, face painting and seaside activities that will bring that beach cheer… Test your putting skills with crazy golf, build a sandcastle in the giant sand pit and seaside craft activities. Join The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.Photo: s
3. THE BIG WONDERS OF WAKEFIELD BIKE RIDE AT PUGNEYS COUNTRY PARK
When: 4 August. Get ready for an unforgettable cycling event at The Big Wonders of Wakefield Ride as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024‘s Moving Festival! With seven different ride distances ranging from 4 to 21 miles, you can choose a route that matches your experience and fitness level. Visit historic Sandal Castle, take in the tranquil beauty of Newmillerdam, or immerse yourself in the art at The Hepworth Wakefield. These stops are not just breaks but opportunities to soak in the rich culture and natural beauty of the Wakefield District.Photo: Wakefield Council
4. WAKEFIELD PRIDE
When: 11 August. Wakefield Pride marks its 20th anniversary, so it's going to be extra special! As the Parade kicks off at midday, it's not just about having fun, it's about showing support for LGBT+ rights and highlighting the amazing work done by local councils, businesses, charities, and community groups. The Parade leads us to the main Festival stage where beloved Pride favourites will perform once again. You'll also find stalls from charities and local businesses, giving you the chance to support our community and discover something new.Photo: s
