Person dies after being hit by train near Sandal and Agbrigg Railway station
A person who was hit by a train on a busy stretch of railway line in Wakefield has died.
Emergency services were called to Sandal and Agbrigg Railway Station yesterday evening (September 3).
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks at 7.25pm last night (3 September) near Sandal and Agbrigg Railway Station.
"Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead.
"The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
