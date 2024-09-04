Person dies after being hit by train near Sandal and Agbrigg Railway station

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks at 7.25pm last night.
A person who was hit by a train on a busy stretch of railway line in Wakefield has died.

Emergency services were called to Sandal and Agbrigg Railway Station yesterday evening (September 3).

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks at 7.25pm last night (3 September) near Sandal and Agbrigg Railway Station.

"Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead.

"The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

