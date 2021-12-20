Plan for 167 space car park at Outwood Rail Station moves forward

Outwood Rail Station.

The proposed 167 space car park would improve car parking capacity at the station and be accessed from Colliery Approach.

This would address the issue of unauthorised parking in residential areas by commuters, whilst also supporting sustainable employment growth, link people to jobs and increase sustainable travel provision.

As well as additional parking spaces, the scheme will provide CCTV, enhanced drainage and LED lighting.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “The new surface car park at Outwood Rail Station is much needed to create extra capacity.

"At the moment, the existing car park is full well before 9am, leading people to park on side streets which is inconvenient for both residents and passengers.

“We want to encourage people to use trains to travel within our district and beyond and local residents would hugely benefit from this improved connectivity.”

The scheme is being funded by the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund and is one of 14 projects within Phase 1 of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £30.5m Rail Park and Ride Programme, which has been designed to increase station parking and provide people with increased access to train services. In turn, this will help reduce congestion, improve local air quality and enhance people’s access to jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities, as well as leisure activities.

Following this approval of the outline business case, the council will now prepare and submit a full business case for approval in 2022, using funding already secured from the Combined Authority, to enable the scheme to start.

Coun Kim Groves, West Yorkshire Transport Committee Lead Member for Public Transport, said: “Improving the car parking capacity will make a real difference to the people who live near to Outwood Rail Station.

“It will help to ease congestion and stop people from parking on the pavements which causes a major inconvenience to people who use wheelchairs and parents with pushchairs.