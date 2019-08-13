Power cut leaves 200 Castleford homes in the dark

An estimated 200 homes have been left without power in Castleford this morning.

Northern Power said the issued had first been reported at around 1.10am today (Tuesday, August 13) and was caused by "an unexpected problem with the electricity cable" that serves the area.

It is believed that around 200 premises have affected in the WF10 postcode area, with homes on Glebe Street and Crowther Street affected.

The company estimates that power will be restored by 12.30pm.

