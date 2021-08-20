Santander, Lloyds, HSBC and TSB customers locked out of online accounts

Problems were being reported from 5am this morning.

According to reports, there were problems accessing accounts at Santander, HSBC, Natwest, Halifax, First Direct, Marks & Spencer banking, The Co-operative bank and Lloyds.

All nine lenders' websites and mobile app banking services were partly down this morning, with problems being reported by customers from around 5am.

The outage was related to an ongoing Sky broadband and Wi-Fi technical failure.

Sky Broadband's Help Team has just tweeted: "Sky Broadband Customers should now be able to access websites however we do continue to monitor this. Apologies for any inconvenience caused by this."

Santander tweeted: "We’re aware that a number of internet providers are experiencing issues this morning, meaning some customers are unable to access our online and mobile banking services.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"Debit cards, credit cards, ATMs, telephone and branch banking services are not affected, and customers can continue to use these services as normal."

Lloyds Bank, which owns Halifax, said its online banking services are running as normal for all non-Sky customers.

The outage first began with more than 450 Santander customers reporting access issues to complaints tracker Downdetector in the early hours of today.

Natwest also acknowledged the issues and suggested that the problems could be related to what network provider customers are using. It also suggested that customers might find success if they switch between different kinds of connections, presumably to try with a different network.

HSBC also said that it was aware of the problems, and said they only appeared to be affecting some of its customers. “We’re really sorry and are working hard to fix this,” it wrote, and asked customers to call if they have urgent issues.

They said: "Customers may also wish to try use their banking app using mobile data to connect, bearing in mind their mobile data allowances and usage.”

Halifax customers are also understood to have experienced an error message that states: "check your device settings" on the bank's smartphone app.