Silcoates School honours the Fallen with poppy art installation supporting The Royal British Legion

Silcoates School in Wrenthorpe has unveiled a moving Remembrance art installation, created through a collaborative effort between the Art and Design Faculty and pupils across the Senior School.

The display, named ‘Sea of Silcoatians’, features over 550 hand-crafted poppies, and pays tribute to those who served in the armed forces, with a particular focus on Silcoates’ former students and teachers who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

Inspired by the iconic ‘Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’ installation at the Tower of London, Silcoates’ tribute is a smaller-scale adaptation, with each flower head carefully sculpted from acrylic and set on a dowel stem.

While most of the poppies are in the traditional red, five green poppies represent the School’s alumni (Old Silcoatians), 15 white poppies symbolise peace, and five purple poppies represent animals lost in war.

At the heart of each poppy is a plaque engraved with “Silcoates’ Remembrance 2024”, commemorating this unique project.

Each poppy was meticulously crafted by pupils and staff of Silcoates, including Year 10 GCSE Art and A level Art and Photography pupils, who will incorporate the project into their coursework.

Taking around five hours to set up, the installation cascades over the Head’s Lawn, creating a poignant and reflective space.

The display is available to view until Friday, November 15.

Through the sale of the poppies, Silcoates hopes to raise over £1,000 for The Royal British Legion.

Any members of the public who wish to purchase a commemorative poppy for £5.00 are invited to contact the School at [email protected] or 01924 291614.

All proceeds will support the Legion’s vital work for veterans and service members.

Headteacher, Chris Wainman, said: “The tradition of marking Remembrance Day holds a special place in the Silcoates community.

“This installation is a powerful reminder of the 50 Silcoatians who lost their lives in the World Wars, including 39 during WWI alone – a conflict that claimed one in six of the young Silcoates’ men who served.

“From its earliest days, Silcoates has fostered a strong sense of resilience, empathy, and dedication to honouring those courageous souls who paved the way for our future – a tradition that is deeply reflected in the school’s annual Remembrance activities.”

In addition, Laura Whitworth, Art and Design Faculty Leader, expressed her gratitude for the project’s success:

“Once again, our art pupils have exceeded my expectations,” she said.

"Pupils from all year groups have really engaged in the project, and I’m so proud of what we have collectively achieved.

"It has been really exciting to be involved in a creative installation of this scale. The Royal British Legion is a tremendous cause that we feel passionate about supporting. A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been involved, whether that be in the production line, installing the artwork, or purchasing a poppy.

"I really feel ‘Sea of Silcoatians’ embodies what it is to be a true Silcoatian.”

Alongside the art installation, the school’s annual tradition includes an Act of Remembrance, the reading of the Roll of Honour, and the laying of wreaths and crosses by a memorial stone on the School grounds.

Silcoates School is proud to share this project with the community, reaffirming the importance of remembrance, reflection, and respect for those who served and sacrificed.