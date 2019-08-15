Support available for customers as power cut plunges South Kirkby into darkness

Northern Powergrid have provided a customer support vehicle for those left without power in South Kirkby this morning.

An estimated 90 properties have been left in the dark after an unexpected power cut in the WF9 area.

Fist reported at 5.30am this morning, it is estimated that power will be restored by 3pm.

Northern Powergrid said that a customer support vehicle had been made available to affected customers, offering help and advice - as well as a hot drink and the chance to charge your phone.

The vehicle can be found on Vicarage Close. For further information, visit Northern Powergrid on Twitter.

Earlier this week, 1,000 homes were left without power in Wakefield and a further 200 in Castleford after a series of power cuts across the district.