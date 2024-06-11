The Jordan Legacy: Mental health campaigner hosting bike ride in memory of son

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Jun 2024, 17:30 BST
A dad who has dedicated his life to campaigning about mental health is hosting a ‘Cycle for Life’ event on Friday in memory of his son.

Steve Phillip was a very keen cyclist before his world collapsed on December 4, 2019 when his son, Jordan, ended his own life.

It was then Steve launched ‘The Jordan Legacy.’

As part of the organisation, Steve now travels the country to deliver suicide prevention talks, activities and strategies.

Steve was a very keen cyclist before his world collapsed on 4 December 2019 when his son, Jordan, ended his own life.

This Friday, July 14, Steve’s ‘Cycle for Life’ aims to raise money and awareness about the practical actions required to reduce preventable suicides in the UK.

Starting at Weetwood Hall Hotel near Horsforth, where Jordan lived, riders will follow a circular route to Wakefield, returning to the original start point.

Jordan worked in Wakefield at the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

At Thomson’s Yard in Wakefield, riders will stop for refreshments and a loo break, courtesy of Jordan’s former colleagues at IOPC before making their way back to Weetwood Hall Hotel.

People are invited to sign up to take on the 34-mile route – 34 being the age Jordan was when he took his own life.

All funds raised will go towards supporting the tour and its mission to help move towards a ‘Zero Suicide Society’

To participate in the Cycle for Life, please email, including your full name and age to: [email protected]

You can donate to support this vital cause here.

