The Lupset: Pub to host their own 'Wakefield Pride' following cancellation of city event
Wakefield Pride was due to take place on August 3 in Thornes Park.
However, earlier this month, organisers were forced to cancel the community-favourite event due to a sudden loss of funding.
Now, popular Wakefield pub, The Lupset have announced that they will host a pride event so the district “doesn’t miss out”.
The free event will take place on Sunday, August 3 from 12pm, and will feature a variety of live entertainment including a DJ and a Lady Gaga tribute act.
There will also be a bouncy castle, an outdoor bar and stalls from local businesses within the pub’s car park.
On deciding to host their own Pride event, Landlady of The Lupset, Gemma Woodhouse, said: “I have always been involved in the LGBTQ comunity.
“I have many friends who identify with the community, I have staff in the community and so when I saw that it had been cancelled for Wakefield I felt the need to utilize the space I have to at least try and host a smaller version so people can still celebrate their individualism”.
The pub will also host an adults-only drag cabaret from 5pm.
Gemma continued: “We host mental health groups here and are involved with the likes of Andy Man Club so offering a place where anyone can come and feel safe and free to be themselves is really important to me.
"We are trying to cater for all and hopefully just offer a small slice of what Wakefield Pride wanted to offer”.
