The Lupset: Pub to host their own 'Wakefield Pride' following cancellation of city event

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
The Lupset will host their own their own event, after Wakefield Pride was cancelled last-minute due to a ‘catastrophic’ loss of grants and sponsorships.

Wakefield Pride was due to take place on August 3 in Thornes Park.

However, earlier this month, organisers were forced to cancel the community-favourite event due to a sudden loss of funding.

Now, popular Wakefield pub, The Lupset have announced that they will host a pride event so the district “doesn’t miss out”.

The Lupset will host their own Wakefield Pride next month.placeholder image
The Lupset will host their own Wakefield Pride next month.

The free event will take place on Sunday, August 3 from 12pm, and will feature a variety of live entertainment including a DJ and a Lady Gaga tribute act.

There will also be a bouncy castle, an outdoor bar and stalls from local businesses within the pub’s car park.

On deciding to host their own Pride event, Landlady of The Lupset, Gemma Woodhouse, said: “I have always been involved in the LGBTQ comunity.

“I have many friends who identify with the community, I have staff in the community and so when I saw that it had been cancelled for Wakefield I felt the need to utilize the space I have to at least try and host a smaller version so people can still celebrate their individualism”.

The pub will also host an adults-only drag cabaret from 5pm.

Gemma continued: “We host mental health groups here and are involved with the likes of Andy Man Club so offering a place where anyone can come and feel safe and free to be themselves is really important to me.

"We are trying to cater for all and hopefully just offer a small slice of what Wakefield Pride wanted to offer”.

