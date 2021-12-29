Thousands of meals delivered to charities across Wakefield this year thanks to Jack's supermarket

Jack’s supermarket in Wakefield has continued to provide valuable support to local charities throughout 2021, thanks to the Community Food Connection scheme.

Jack’s supermarket in Wakefield has continued to provide valuable support to local charities throughout 2021, thanks to the Community Food Connection scheme.

This past year, Jack’s has redistributed enough food to provide over 37,652 meals to people needing a helping hand across the UK.

The scheme, managed by FareShare, links Jack’s with local charities and community groups in Wakefield to redistribute surplus food that’s left over at the end of the day to ensure it’s not going to waste.

In addition to the Community Food Connection Scheme, Jack’s have also been actively helping the community through it’s Jack’s Supports initiative. Jack’s Supports is a funding scheme in which local community groups and charities can apply to receive vital funding and monetary grants.

Since the scheme launched, it has received 700 applications for funding of which 575 groups have been awarded a total of £218,900! The Scheme will continue throughout 2022 with a new round of applications available every three months.

Michael Ward, store manager at Jack’s Wakefield, said: “We have been working with FareShare for a couple of years now to reduce food waste, and help those who might be struggling to make ends meet. We’ve also been running the Jack’s Supports Scheme for around three years.