Villagers object to demolition of ‘landmark’ farmhouse to make way for new homes

Residents in a Wakefield village have objected to plans to demolish a 19th Century farmhouse in order to build nine new homes.

Milner Homes has applied for permission to bulldoze Poplar Farm, in Kirkhamgate, to build nine properties.

Concerns have been raised over traffic safety, loss of privacy for people living nearby and fears that the rural area is being “overdeveloped”.

Objections have also been made over the possibility of subsidence as the site is thought to be close to an area where coal mining has taken place at a shallow depths.

The Coal Authority defines the site as a ‘development high risk’ area.

The developer has applied to Wakefield Council to build six two-bed properties and three four-bed properties on land off Brandy Carr Road.

The plan also includes removing out building including former pig sheds, garages and a workshop.

A planning statement by the company describes the farmhouse as “no longer habitable.”

The scheme has attracted 15 objections since the application was submitted at the end of May.

One objector said: “Poplar Farm was built in about 1886 by Thomas Newton, so obviously has a lot of history for the local area and no doubt many memories for local residents.

“It’s a landmark in the village and people often comment on what a beautiful property it is with true character.

“It’s certainly a view you never tire of and it’s part of the skyline.

Another resident said: “When I moved to Kirkhamgate I moved to a village but have become increasingly closed in.

“I am concerned that the proposed nine dwellings will cause further problems with ground subsidence to properties already built above old coal mines.”

A third objector said: “Brandy Carr Road is already an extremely busy and chaotic road at school run times.

“The added volume of traffic this would bring is very worrying to say the least as I have already witnessed many scary incidents which could have had very serious outcomes.”

No comments of support for the proposals have been been submitted.

A council highways officer’s report said the development is expected to have “limited impact” on the local traffic network.

The Coal Authority has recommended that ground investigations are carried out before any development takes place.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer said the scheme complies with local and national planning policies.

The document also says a “comprehensive scheme of engagement” was carried out in the community before the plans were submitted, including leafleting 50 neighbouring properties in October last last year.

The statement adds: “Careful consideration of the proposed dwelling arrangement in relation to sensitive boundaries will ensure that the development harmonises with its surroundings.