Wakefield Council tops log burner complaints list

Wakefield Council has received more complaints from residents about smoke from wood burners and chimneys than any other local authority in the UK, according to a study.

Figures show a total of 308 complaints were made by people in the district about the issue between 2020 and 2025.

A new five-year analysis of Freedom of Information data from 273 UK councils reveals that a total of 7,398 complaints related to indoor smoke from wood burners and chimneys were recorded during the period.

The study highlights the areas where residents are most likely to report concerns about smoke drifting from neighbouring properties.

The data, compiled by fireplace company Imaginfires, shows significant variation across the UK, with particularly high complaint volumes reported in parts of Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Northern Ireland, and South Wales.

Second on the list of most-received complaints was Stockport Council, with 291, followed by Birmingham City Council, with 266.

Mid and East Antrim, as well as Antrim and Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland, recorded the highest complaint rates per 10,000 residents.

Indoor smoke from wood-burning stoves and chimneys may be classified as a statutory nuisance if it is persistent and impacts health or the enjoyment of property.

Wakefield Council issued its first fine in July last year under new powers to clamp down on illegal use of domestic log burners.

The authority adopted measures in December 2023 to allow environmental health officers to issue fixed penalty notices to stop “excessive smoke emissions.”

It came after a rise in complaints about chimney smoke due to the trend for people having solid fuel appliances fitted.

Under the new powers, part of the Environment Act 2021, fines start at £175, rising to £300 for repeat offenders.

Continued offending can lead to prosecution.

The penalties are similar to those introduced by a number of other local authorities.

The measures were also designed to make it easier to prosecute sellers of prohibited solid fuels and providers of appliances that are not approved by Defra

Speaking at the time the powers were introduced, Jack Hemingway, then cabinet member for the environment and climate change, said: “Ultimately the powers will only be utilised following a verbal discussion and written warning.

“There is also a full appeals process.

“But it is necessary to have stronger powers for repeat offenders blighting our communities.

“The new notices will help to end this nuisance behaviour which emits harmful particles and will improve air quality and public health in the district.”

The council was also recommended to develop an awareness campaign on log burners and the importance of buying the right fuel.