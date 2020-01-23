Wakefield food bank staff ‘blown away’ by community following vandalism attacks

Staff at a Wakefield food bank have been “blown away” after the community raised more than £2,500 to keep it in business following vandalism attacks.

St Catherine’s Church Centre, on Doncaster Road, supports hundreds of families in the Wakefield district and received more than 5,000 referrals in 2018 alone.

Lisa Grant (Centre manager), Wayne Radcliffe (Driver), Kath Higgins (Volunteer), Catherine Portman (Community Development Worker)

Staff and volunteers were left in tears after vandals smashed windows at the property earlier this week, forcing the team to reconsider the future of the facility.

But they have been left in shock after a social media campaign in their name raised more than £900 in just three days.

Joshua Brandwood, who launched the fundraiser, said: “I felt compelled to help. I have a lot of family in Yorkshire and I’ve personally fallen on hard times in the past and relied on support from others.

“Falling on hard times can happen to anybody so it’s important these vital organisations are supported in any way possible.”

He hopes the money raised will pay for repairs to the building and further security measures, including CCTV.

Lisa Grant, Centre Manager at St Catherine’s, said: “We are completely blown away by the support that we’re receiving from different members of the community.

“There’s lots of people who are coming out offering money and help. The generosity of the people of Wakefield is just amazing.

“We didn’t even think we only put it on Facebook to let people know we weren’t open. We weren’t really expecting anything at all.

“It’s just been incredible, it’s really turned something that was very, very dark into just the most amazing lightness.”

Josh will take part in a 20k charity run on Saturday, February 8, donating all sponsorship to St Catherine’s.

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wakefieldfoodbank to make a donation.