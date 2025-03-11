Wakefield newsagent retires after 48 years from business that dates back to 1800s

A popular Wakefield newsagent has retired, bringing to a close a business that served the city since the 19th century.

John Parker has worked at Parker’s Newsagents on Lower Warrengate since 1977, then alongside his father Rowland.

Since Rowland died in 2008 John has run the business alongside his brother Stuart.

The business was first established at different premises on Upper Warrengate by Mr Parker’s great grandfather George.

On its final day (Friday, March 7) the shop was arranged in almost the same layout as when it opened in 1967 as customers came to wish the brothers well.

Mr Parker said: "It’s remarkable how many people have heard we’re closing down, I didn’t realise how popular this shop was. People are coming from all over with retirement cards. It’s very touching.

"I’m very thankful to all our past and present customers for all the kind wishes. It means a lot to us that we are so well thought of in the community.”

Before it was converted into a shop the building was a pub called the Britannia Inn.

The Parker business dates back to the 1800s and John remembers the first mention of the name in the Wakefield Express.

He said: “There’s a story from 1890 where a pig dealer returning from Wakefield cattle market with a horse and dray, stopped at George’s Parker’s shop on Upper Warrengate to buy some tobacco.

"He went into the shop and the horse was left freestanding outside when it became startled and put its head through the plate glass window.”

The horse was able to carry on its journey after being checked over by a vet, he said.

Mr Parker remembers colourful sights over the years watching life go by in the city.

He said: “I’ve observed a lot of things from the shop window. It used to be such an active place and the weekends were chaotic.

"We used to get trips from the North East of England, hen dos, stag dos, young people, coming to the hotel for a weekend in Wakefield.

"Once I counted 15 people dressed nuns in fancy dress arrive with their suitcases. Instead of going into the hotel they went straight into the Rainbow pub.

"They had their night out Saturday and they were all hungover coming in asking if we had bottles of water and headache tablets on Sunday morning, so I did rather well with outward bound hotel trade.”

But he has decided it's time to close the business, with the building set to go on sale in the next few months.

Mr Parker said: "It’s come to my retirement and I’ve decided that’s the time to wind everything up.

"I’m aged 67, still in good health and wanting to do something different. Working seven days a week in retail you never get very far from Wakefield.

“Day trips, yes, and overnight stays, yes, but actual holidays? I’ve gone without them for the last 10 years.

"Since it’s just been me and my brother I’ve not been able to focus on anything other than work.”

He hopes to travel “a little bit further than Wakefield” and to visit some distant relatives in Vancouver, Canada.