Following the success of Shrek the Musical last year and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in May, the theatre company, which was set up in 1955, is looking for men aged between 18 and 40 to play the 12 brothers of Joseph in its latest upcoming production.

The play, which will take centre stage at the Theatre Royal Wakefield between October 10 and October 14, features music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and follows the story of Joseph and his band of brothers and his amazing coat of many colours.

Auditions are set to begin this month, with actors expected to attend at least 70 per cent of the rehearsals as well as all of the key dress and costume rehearsals.

The play will hit the stage at the Theatre Royal Wakefield in October.

A spokesperson for WWRTC said: “We have a reputation for producing exceptionally high quality theatre using only professional scenery, a professional production team and an outstanding orchestra.

"We are looking for men for the roles of the brothers to take part in our production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which will hit the stage at the Theatre Royal Wakefield in October.”

"We love our existing members but are always delighted to welcome new members too.”

Teenagers under the age of 18 are encouraged to audition for the parts, if they can fit the role.

Shrek the Musical was hailed as a massive success, after it hit the stage in the autumn of last year, following a two year production break due to Covid-19.

If you are interested in auditioning for one of the roles, contact Rachel Marshall on 07971289397.