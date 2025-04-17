Wakefield Traitors star Theo Mayne speaks of the heartbreak of losing his cousin to asthma attack

The Traitors UK star Theo Mayne, from Wakefield, is opening about for the first time about the death of his cousin Saffron to an asthma attack last year, who was just 49.

Star of BBC One’s The Traitors UK has shared an emotional and poignant tribute to his beloved cousin who passed away unexpectedly from an asthma attack last year, aged just 49.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield’s Theo Mayne, 29, who apperared as a ‘faithful’ in the first series of the hit show in 2022, finishing tenth out of 22 players, now wants to raise awareness about the seriousness of asthma along with the importance of being open and honest when dealing with grief.

He said: “Saffron was a vibrant, energetic soul who embraced life to the fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She always found joy in the moment and celebrated life along the way.

"She was incredibly kind and caring, always willing to go above and beyond for others. No matter what I pursued, she was my biggest supporter.

"Words can’t fully capture how truly amazing she was.

"Though she was 49 in years when she died, her heart and spirit remained forever 21.”

Describing his and Saffron’s close bond, Theo, a former National World Champion cheerleader, said, “Saffron was my cousin by relation but my best friend in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo took part in the first series of the hit BBC One show in 2022, coming 10th out of 22 contestants. (BBC PICTURES)

"Even if we didn’t see each other all the time, we always picked up right where we left off. I could tell her anything, and she would always listen.

"She played a huge role in shaping the confident person I am today. She was one of the first people I came out to as gay. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think about her, and I truly believe she’s still with me in spirit.”

Saffron had lived with asthma since she was a child.

“She seemed to manage the asthma just fine,." Theo said.

Theo wants to raise awareness about the seriousness of asthma and the importance of being open and honest when dealing with grief.

“Her situation wasn’t something that raised any alarms for us because we believed she was in good health.”

However, everything suddenly changed.

“I remember the day of her passing vividly. I wasshopping when my sister called me hysterical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first, I thought something was wrong with her, but then she began to say, ‘She’s died. She’s died. Saffron’s dead!’.

"Just saying it brings chills to my arms. I was in such shock that I didn’t even know what I was doing or where I was. I drove straight to my mum’s to meet her and my sister.”

Saffron died on May 15 last year, a tragedy that shocked the entire family.

“It was a freak accident. She was on holiday in Benidorm to celebrate her 50th birthday. She woke up having a breathing panic attack, it escalated and she collapsed, passing away instantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The coroners struggled to pinpoint a cause of death, and to this day, we are still waiting for the autopsy results.”

The aftermath of Saffron’s death has been challenging for Theo and his family.

“I can’t even put into words how difficult it was to come to terms with losing her in such an unexpected way.

"I had plans to be with her in Benidorm, alongside my mum, for her birthday. I often beat myself up, wondering if I had been on that trip with them, would it have happened?

Theo emphasises the importance of addressing grief openly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming to terms with Saffron’s death was incredibly hard,” he said.

"I shut people out because I’ve always struggled to share my emotions.

"But I’ve learned that grief is okay, it’s okay to cry. Grief can consume you in ways that feel unbearable.

"The main thing I want to say about grief is that it’s okay not to be okay. It’s okay to feel broken, and it’s okay to take your time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things don’t get better overnight, sometimes it takes a while. But it’s important to remember that the process itself is a challenge.

"You might bottle things up, like I do. I know I’ll get better at learning how to come to terms with it.”

Saffron’s sudden death has inspired Theo to speak out about asthma, in efforts to prevent other families losing a loved one like his has.

“Asthma can be a serious illness, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saffron managed her condition well, but her death serves as a stark reminder of how unpredictable asthma can be.”

Asthma is a prevalent condition in the UK, affecting around 5.4 million people, including 1.1 million children.

It’s a chronic respiratory condition where airways in the lungs narrow, swell, and produce excess mucus, leading to difficulty breathing.

Symptoms include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These symptoms can vary in severity and may be triggered by various factors like allergens, air pollution, or exercise.

While there's no cure, asthma can be effectively managed with medication and by avoiding triggers.

According to Asthma UK, approximately 1,500 people die from asthma attacks each year, with one death occurring roughly every 10 hours.

As Theo reflects on Saffron’s life, he wants her to be remembered for the joy she brought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saffron embraced every moment with passion and focus, reminding me to do the same.

"She truly embodied the essence of living life to the fullest. To this day, I still feel her with me, supporting me in everything I do and watching over me.

"While dealing with her loss has been awful, I am committed to honouring Saffron’s memory by living life as she did, with enthusiasm, joy, and love for those around me.”

For more information and help about asthma, visit the Asthma and Lung UK website here.