WATCH: Man finds evidence of 'ghost' in Wakefield Cathedral - and says it spoke to him

A paranormal investigator filmed the spine-chilling moment he saw something “floating” through Wakefield Cathedral.

Mark Vernon, who has been a paranormal investigator for more than 40 years, claimed the ghost was the spirit of a 12th century monk called Father Daniel.

The video, which was taken in 2016, shows footage of a ghost-like figure floating within the cathedral.

Mark said: "I was investigating it for 40 minutes - I caught a ghost, a shadow man, walking past my camera in broad daylight."

The ghost hunter claimed the spirit even spoke to him during the encounter.

"If you listen carefully when it appears, I do believe he says ‘I'm here’.

"He has a bit of a saucy mouth, I'm afraid."

Mark is adamant there are more ghosts in the historic building.

The video is courtesy of Mark Vernon.