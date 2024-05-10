Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thundery weather is forecast for Wakefield this weekend.

Although temperatures may reach above 22C, the Met Office have issued two yellow thunderstorm warnings for Sunday from noon until 9pm.

Most places will be fine and very warm on Saturday, just a chance of a few heavy showers or isolated thunderstorms over the far north of England in the afternoon, most likely over higher ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warm weather brings an increase in both UV and pollen levels.

Weather forecast for Wakefield: Met Office warns of thunderstorms this weekend

The Met Office warns that things will break down from Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms.

It will be a fine start for many, before cloud increasing from the southwest, bringing with it a change in conditions.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out on Sunday morning, most likely across southwest England and Wales, but possibly also across western Northern Ireland too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ll track steadily north through the afternoon whilst probably growing into larger clumps of rain before clearing Scotland overnight.

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50mm over two to three hours. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”

Asthma and thunderstorms

Thunderstorms can in some cases trigger asthma, causing asthma attacks and making symptoms like breathlessness, wheezing and coughing worse. Asthma and Lung UK have advice on how to protect yourself if you suffer from asthma:

Keep managing your asthma well.

Stay indoors before, during and after thunderstorms. It’s a good idea to keep your windows closed too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have to go outside, wear a mask to protect yourself against pollen grains.

If you have hay fever, take hay fever medicines to help protect yourself against pollen.

Always keep your reliever inhaler with you, so that you can use it to quickly treat asthma symptoms in an emergency.

Low pressure in charge next week

Low pressure will be firmly in charge from the start of next week, bringing widely wet and unsettled conditions. Things will also turn cooler through Monday, with temperatures nearer average for much of next week.

Aurora sighting likely on Friday night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With clear spells likely for many on Friday night, there's also an increased chance of aurora visibility for some.

Met Office Space Weather Manager Krista Hammond said: "Multiple coronal mass ejections from the Sun are expected to reach Earth in the coming days bringing the potential for aurora visibility over the UK, particularly on Friday night.

"While short nights at this time of year will limit the visibility window, if conditions are right there's a good chance of sightings on Friday night.