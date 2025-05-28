'We’ll try hard to limit any disruption': Improvement work to begin on Wakefield's Ings Road lasting four months

Improvement work is set to begin on a key route into Wakefield city centre as part of this year’s £15 million of upgrades to the district’s roads, footpaths and cycleways.

The traffic lights on Ings Road will be replaced with new extra-low voltage, energy efficient lights and the upgrade work will also include the installation of new pedestrian crossings.

Work will take place overnight where possible to minimise disruption with only essential work carried out during the day.

Temporary diversions will be in place and unavoidable lane closures will only come into effect during off-peak hours.

Work is due to start with the removal of existing traffic lights at the Sainsburys end of Ings Road and is expected to take four weeks. Work will then begin at the Halfords and Thornes Lane end of the road.

All work is expected to be complete by 30 September.

Coun Matthew Morley said: “We’re working hard to make our roads safer and to make it easier to get around our district, so we’re spending £15 million on improving our roads in 2025.

“We’re investing in our roads every day – the Ings Road project is just one of 120 major projects we’ll be delivering this year, including work to improve the condition of our roads, on new road safety schemes, and projects to make traffic flow better.

“I know that this project will cause some disruption to road users. Thanks for bearing with us whilst we’re upgrading.

"We’ll try hard to limit any disruption to keep everyone moving and to complete the work as soon as we can.”