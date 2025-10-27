Wicked: Wakefield actress to return alongside Ariana Grande for part two of Oscar-nominated movie musical

Bronwyn James will return to Oz as character ‘ShenShen’ – who is the friend of Ariana Grande’s character ‘Galinda’.

Wakefield’s Bronwyn James will return to star alongside Ariana Grande in the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s Oscar-nominated movie musical, ‘Wicked’.

The first installment of the two-part film adaptation, featuring the Wakefield actress, received critical acclaim and topped the box office following its release last November.

Now, Wicked: For Good will see Bronwyn return to Oz as character ‘ShenShen’ – who is the friend of Ariana Grande’s character ‘Galinda’.

Based on the second act of the hit Broadway musical, part two follows Elphaba as she finds herself demonised as the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’ whilst Galinda is living in a palace within the Emerald City.

Former CAPA College student, Bronwyn, 30, was cast in the film alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 2022.

The successful actress is one of many talented alumni who have studied and trained at the prestigious college, in Wakefield centre.

When Bronwyn was first cast in the film, Principal of CAPA College, Claire Nicholson, shared her support.

She said: “We are so proud of the continuing success of CAPA College alumni Bronwyn James.

"It's wonderful to see Bronwyn who was such a talented, hardworking and humble CAPA College student achieving such international success on both stage and screen.”

Wicked isn’t the only major movie adaptation Bronwyn is attached to with her also having starring in the How To Train Your Dragon live action film ,as ‘Ruffnut’, earlier this year.

The film, which is based on a book series by Cressida Cowell, has already had a sequel confirmed – with Bronwyn expected to return.

Wicked: For Good will release in cinemas next month, on November 21.