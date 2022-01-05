World Championship joy for Wakefield vet nurse Katie

Paragon vet nurse Katie Roberts finished in the top 10 in her age group at the Duathlon World Championships in Spain.

Katie Roberts, flow co-ordinator at Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, achieved a top ten finish in the 35 to 39 age group and was the second-fastest British entrant.

The gruelling race saw the 39-year-old kick off her quest for glory with a 5.1km run, followed by a 21.2km cycle race and finally a 2.8km run.

A delighted Katie said: “I enjoy multisport activities but I’m a complete novice at duathlon and wasn’t expecting to qualify, so to finish 10th and as the second fastest Brit was brilliant.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s crazy really. I have only competed six times in total yet two of those have been in major championships.

“It all started in 2018 when I decided to enter a qualifying race for my age group for the European Championships.

“I successfully qualified to represent Great Britain and the following year I went to Romania for the championships, where I was the seventh best Brit and finished ninth in my age group.

“I then successfully qualified for the 2020 World Championships in Holland which was incredible. It was only my third race.”

Unfortunately for Katie, the onset of the pandemic meant the 2020 championships were scrapped. She continued to train hard, only to pick up a hamstring injury.

“The timing could not have been worse as shortly afterwards the British team got in touch to say the world championships had been rescheduled for this year in Aviles in Spain and I still had a place!

“I decided to enter another duathlon to see where I was fitness-wise and let’s just say it was not great. My injury was bad and I didn't get the result I wanted and it also didn't help that my other half, who was new to the sport, did extremely well.

“But there was no way I was going to miss the rescheduled world championships in Spain, though, and incredibly all the hard work paid off.

“It’s still hard to believe. I still feel like I’m learning at duathlon and I'm just grateful for every opportunity to compete.”

Paragon provides multi-disciplinary small animal care including anaesthesia and analgesia, cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, neurology, oncology,

ophthalmology, orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery.