Tributes have been paid from family members and people across the city to the former long-standing local politician.

Mr Hazell passed away at his home in Sandal surrounded by his loved ones yesterday morning (October 30).

The great grandfather had a long career in local politics.

Wakefield's former mayor, popular cricket umpire and devoted family man Norman Hazell MBE has died aged 90. Picture by Isabel Hazell.

He was a councillor for 35 years and the city’s mayor in the Millennium year.

Mr Hazell had a passion for cricket throughout his life, playing for many years with Calder Grove CC, before becoming an umpire.

He was a well-known figure officiating in local cricket leagues well into his 80s.

Mr Hazell's son Christopher said today: "He was very loved by many people.

Norman Hazell was Mayor of Wakefield during the Millennium year.

"He achieved many things, but the biggest thing for him was his family.

"He was very proud of his family. He was always talking about his children, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.

"Everything else was a side line really."

Mr Hazell, born on April 17, 1932, was the eldest of six children and grew up in Eastmoor.

Norman Hazell and his wife Kathleen married on February 16, 1957 at English Martyrs Church, in Wakefield.

He attended Thornes Grammar School before becoming an apprentice engineer at Greens Economiser.

From there he went on to become an engineer at Yorkshire Copper Works, where he spent most of his working life as a senior design engineer.

For two years he was in the Royal Air Force completing his national service.

Mr Hazell and his wife Kathleen celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

During the next eight years they had five children, Christopher, Catherine, Joanne, Sarah and Maria.

They have 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this yearMr Hazell said at the time: "It was the luckiest day of my life when we met, she was wonderful.

"I was a cricketer and footballer and she taught me to play tennis and netball. We had our first date at the Embassy ballrooms.”

Mr Hazell first entered politics in the 1970s, when he was elected onto the old Wakefield City Council

Norman Hazell was a well-known figure umpiring in local cricket leagues well into his 80s.

He represented Wakefield South ward and led Wakefield's Tory opposition group for eight years, with his brother Brian as deputy.

Mr Hazell also stood twice as a Parliamentary candidate for Wakefield in the 1980s and in Hemsworth in 1996.

He left the Tory party in 2001 but continued to serve as an independent councillor until 2006.

He was awarded the MBE in 1988 for his service to the community.

In 2019, he made a brief return to politics, aged 86, when he stood as an independent candidate for Wakefield South.

Decribing his decision to stand, Mr Hazell, who lived in Sandal for more than 60 years, said: "I love this area and I will work hard for people. If anyone has a problem and I can't solve it, I'll know someone who can.

"I will say 'hello' to everyone I meet in the street, and I will stop and talk to anyone over their garden fences.

"Even since I stopped being a councillor, people ring me up and ask for my help because they know I'm still in touch with how things work."

Mr Hazell's brother, Malcolm, said: "Norman was a larger than life character.

"He was the oldest brother and he was always our leader.

"Norman would always do what he could to help anybody.

"He had a good word to say about everybody.

"Norman lived a brilliant life. He has done everything he ever wanted to do"

Grandson Joseph said: "It's very hard to put his life into words. He did so much for people. Everyone always wanted to speak to him.

"I remember as a kid we would go shopping in Wakefield.

"I would always bet him 20p that we couldn't walk through The Ridings Centre without someone stopping him to say hello. I always won the bet!

"He was such a lovely man who made a difference to people's lives."

Councillor Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are saddened to hear that former councillor and mayor, Norman Hazell MBE, has passed away.

"His knowledge and passion for his local community was tremendous and he remained a champion for his local area way after he formally retired as a councillor.

“He dedicated 24 years to the Wakefield South ward from 1982 – 2006, as well as being the Council’s Conservative Group Leader from 1993 for eight years, and the Mayor of Wakefield during the Millennium year.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Coun Tony Homewood, Wakefield Conservative Group Leader, said: "If there was ever a 'Mr Wakefield', it was Norman Hazell.

"One of those people you couldn't help like.

"I used to enjoy getting the occasional phone call as he vented his discontent about something he wasn't happy with.

"I usually got him laughing about something by the end of his call.

"He always appeared at general election time to offer his help and I will miss him immensely.

"My sincere condolences go to his family.

"He will be much missed."

David Hinchliffe, the former Labour MP for Wakefield, said: "I knew him well for over 50 years since we served together on the old Wakefield City Council in the early 1970s and later on Wakefield MDC.

"We differed on many issues politically but I always respected his commitment to Wakefield and to helping local people.

"Away from politics, we had a good personal friendship and remained in frequent contact by email and phone."

"Norman must have one of the most remarkable personal collections of political and sporting memorabilia, accumulated over many years.

"His personal knowledge of Wakefield Trinity's history was quite remarkable and it is such a great pity that he did not live long enough to see the completion of the redevelopment of the Belle Vue stadium."

Pontefract and District Cricket League (PDCL) also paid tribute to Mr Hazell.

A statement on the league's website states: "Norman was proud to be the league's oldest umpire and his familiar figure was greatly missed on our fields this last summer.

"Norman's involvement in cricket within the leagues of Yorkshire was immense.

"A life spent in sport and in the service of others.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Norman's family at this sad time.

"Rest well old friend."

Brian Lee, umpires co-ordinator for PDCL said: "Norman loved his cricket.

"He would even umpire matches when he went on holiday to Australia to see his daughter.

"He was very popular with the players. I don't think anyone ever had a bad word to say about him."

Norman Hazell (right) served as the Conservative group leader on Wakefield Council for eight years, with his brother Brian his deputy.