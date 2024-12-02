Wakefield Council asks for feedback on upcoming Council Tax Support scheme

Wakefield Council is asking residents to have their say on proposed changes to the Council Tax Support scheme for 2026-27.

The Council Tax Support scheme provides help for people on a low income to meet some of the cost of their council tax.

There are currently around 31,500 residents receiving the support in the district, with around 21,500 of them are working age and 10,000 are of pension age.

Claims for the Working Age Support scheme increased by 6.7% in the last year – the highest number in West Yorkshire.

Now, the council have shared that they are considering options to save money and to help continue to deliver essential services for residents.

The rules for the pensioner element of the scheme are set by central government and provides pensioners with support of up to a maximum of 100% of their council ax liability however, the working age element of the scheme is for each council to decide annually.

The consultation is on proposed changes to the working age part of the scheme.

These include changing the types of income taken into account, the levels of personal savings an applicant can have, and the amounts of support available for residents.

Coun Les Shaw, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Councils have had to provide a working age Council Tax Support scheme for 12 years. As part of managing our resources responsibly and targeting them towards those most in need, it’s time for us to review it.

“There may be more effective ways to balance helping residents with making support more affordable for the Council. I’d urge residents to have their say – it’s important we take your views into account before making any changes.

“We want to make sure that the support available continues to support our most vulnerable working age residents now and in the future.”

Residents can have their say at www.wakefield.gov.uk/ctsconsultation until April 13, 2025.

Following the consultation, if any changes to the scheme are proposed, a report will be submitted to council for approval.

This will contain full details of the changes, and the responses from the consultation.

Any changes to the scheme following consultation will come into effect on April 1, 2026.