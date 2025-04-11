Wakefield Council shortlisted for prestigious national award following success of Our Year 2024
The council has been recognised for Our Year 2024 - a 366-day cultural programme which ran throughout last year.
The year-long celebration saw over 200,000 people attending cultural and creative events with 1,000 community-based activities taking place across the district.
The celebration also saw a once-in-a-lifetime 'moment of wonder': The Hatchling – which was the world’s largest human-operated puppet that is able to fly.
Despite bad weather grounding the puppet, thousands still turned out to watch it parade through the city centre.
Wakefield Council has been nominated for the Best Council Services Team following the success of Our Year 2024 and for bringing The Hatchling to the district.
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this award.
"Our Year boosted local pride and encouraged cultural participation - with a particular focus on attracting new audiences to cultural events, and the wellbeing benefits it provides.
“Despite the weather meaning the dragon sadly couldn’t take flight as planned, tens of thousands of people still enjoyed seeing and interacting with The Hatchling.
"So many people commented how it made them proud of where they live.
“We’re incredibly proud of the team who pulled this all together and brought magic to our city.”
The MJ Awards acknowledge the effort of those in local government who dedicate themselves to supporting local communities, despite any challenges.
The winners will be announced later this year at a ceremony in London, on Friday, June 20.
