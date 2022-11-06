Arts Council England (ACE) has revealed its new national portfolio, outlining which organisations are to get public funding for three years until 2026.

In total, 282 organisations in the north will receive an annual share of £446m to ensure that more people can find fulfilling art and culture on their doorsteps.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has been offered £4m over the next three years, which matches funding received for the last 12 years.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has been offered £4m of Art Council over the next three years.

YSP say the funding will ensure it can continue to bring world-class art to Yorkshire for a range of diverse communities to enjoy.

Clare Lilley, Director of YSP said: “We are relieved and grateful to Arts Council England for its continued support of Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

"The award represents 17 per cent of our annual income and means we can continue our engagement with local people whilst attracting visitors from around the country and overseas.

"YSP generates approximately £15m a year for the regional economy and so this investment from the public purse represents extremely good value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has been offered £4m of Art Council over the next three years.

"At a time when investment in communities in northern England is so vital and the economy so pressured, we feel fortunate to have continued support."

YSP, based at Bretton. is an independent charitable trust and registered museum welcoming 400,000 visitors a year to see world-class exhibitions and sculptures sited in an 18th century 500-acre landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council has been given over £626,000 to boost support for cultural programmes for the district’s Museums and Castles Service to get more people involved in discovering their heritage.

Wakefield is one of a small number of local authorities across the country to receive funding in the programme.

From April 2023 to April 2026 the Council will receive an annual grant of £208,772.

The most significant project during this funding period will be the delivery of a new museum and library in Wakefield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is already committed to a £12m project to renovate the old BHS building in The Ridings, where it hopes to install a museum, gallery and cafe, after receiving a £20m worth of ‘Levelling Up’ funding.

Councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “We’re delighted that we are able to continue with the great work we’ve been doing over recent years.

"Alongside the £12m of Levelling Up funding for the new Library and Museum, this renewed investment by ACE will enable the Council to provide opportunities for local people to participate and contribute towards telling the many exciting stories across all our district’s museums and castle sites.”