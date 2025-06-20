Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications
The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, June 16.
12 Oxford Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HZ: Domestic store/gym to rear (retrospective)
57 Birch Grove, Castleford, WF10 3PH: Single storey extension to side and part two storey and part single storey extension to rear
44 Denholme Meadow, South Elmsall, WF9 2PW: Construction of domestic outbuilding (10m, 7m)
162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Single storey front porch extension
117 Beech Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3RN: Single storey side extension
11 Netherley Brow, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0DH: Raising of roof height to provide 2nd floor with additional living accommodation and balcony to rear
Land to the south and west of 2 Greenfield Road, Normanton, WF6 2JD: Two general agricultural storage buildings (agricultural machinery, implements and bale storage)
9 Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3DQ: First floor extension over garage
Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Detached garage to side
Woodlands, South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LW: Single storey extensions to front to create a double garage and porch, single storey extension to rear, external changes to property (windows and doors) and minor internal alterations
6 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Works to an existing single storey extension
6 Bull Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.7m and maximum eaves height of 2.73
36A George Street, South Hiendley, S72 9BY: Part two storey and part first floor extensions with glazed balcony screen