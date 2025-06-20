Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications

These are the latest submitted planning applications for the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, June 16.

12 Oxford Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HZ: Domestic store/gym to rear (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

57 Birch Grove, Castleford, WF10 3PH: Single storey extension to side and part two storey and part single storey extension to rear

Stock image

44 Denholme Meadow, South Elmsall, WF9 2PW: Construction of domestic outbuilding (10m, 7m)

162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Single storey front porch extension

117 Beech Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3RN: Single storey side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 Netherley Brow, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0DH: Raising of roof height to provide 2nd floor with additional living accommodation and balcony to rear

Land to the south and west of 2 Greenfield Road, Normanton, WF6 2JD: Two general agricultural storage buildings (agricultural machinery, implements and bale storage)

9 Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3DQ: First floor extension over garage

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Detached garage to side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodlands, South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LW: Single storey extensions to front to create a double garage and porch, single storey extension to rear, external changes to property (windows and doors) and minor internal alterations

6 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Works to an existing single storey extension

6 Bull Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.7m and maximum eaves height of 2.73

36A George Street, South Hiendley, S72 9BY: Part two storey and part first floor extensions with glazed balcony screen