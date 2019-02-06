These are the best Chinese takeaways in Wakefield according to TripAdvisor These are the top 10 Chinese takeaways in Wakefield, as rated by TripAdvisor users. Their position in the list is based on reviews and user ratings. 1. PAGODA Tops the list. 2-4 Sandal Avenue, Wakefield. Chinese, Asian, Vegetarian. Google other Buy a Photo 2. THE HAPPY CHOICE 221 Flanshaw Lane. "Ordered king prawn curry and was absolutely fantastic," one review said. Google other Buy a Photo 3. DRAGON C CHINESE 55 Westfield Road. "Beautiful food, new favourite takeaway"! Said one reviewer. Google other Buy a Photo 4. SUNG KONG 674 Leeds Road. "Always quality food, no matter what we order." Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3