Leeds train delays: This is how passengers in Wakefield can use their tickets this morning

Train companies have issued advice to customers after dozens of services were cancelled or delayed this morning.

Network Rail and British Transport Police closed Leeds station at around 7.15am this morning due to a vulnerable trespasser on the railway.

Trains through Wakefield Westgate, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Glasshoughton are affected by the delays, which are expected to last until the early afternoon.

In a statement, Network Rail said: "Anyone who was planning on travelling to, from or through Leeds today is advised to delay their journey until later.

"Passengers can keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking National Rail Enquiries or checking with their train operator.

"Network Rail and British Transport Police would like to thank all those affected for their patience."

Network Rail have issued advice to customers who wish to continue with their journeys.

How can I use my ticket?

CrossCountry customers have been advised that road transport is running between Wakefield Westgate and York, travelling towards Leeds.

There will be no road transport from Leeds to any other stations.

Some CrossCountry services may be diverted and will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.

CrossCountry tickets will be accepted on the following services:

-> Arriva Buses & Yorkshire Tiger services between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds

-> TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route

-> LNER services between Leeds and Doncaster

LNER customers have been advised that their tickets will be valid tomorrow if they do not travel today.

Services due to terminate at Leeds will be diverted to York where rail replacement buses will operate from York calling at Leeds, Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate.

Rail replacement buses are running as below:

-> From Leeds to York: 4 Coaches provided by JB Travel, 4 Coaches provided by Forway Travel;

-> From York to Leeds: 6 Coaches provided by York Pullman;

-> From Wakefield to Leeds: 1 Coach provided by Fourway Travel, 4 Coaches provided by York Pullman;

-> From Doncaster to Leeds: 4 Coaches provided by Johnsons Travel.

LNER tickets will also be accepted on the following services:

-> Grand Central services via any reasonable route

-> CrossCountry services via any reasonable route

Northern have been unable to source any replacement road transport, and are advising customers to seek alternative methods of travel or consider delaying their journey.

TransPennine Express customers may use their tickets on CrossCountry via any reasonable route.

