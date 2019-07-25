Rail users advised not to travel as temperatures set to soar today

Rail users are being strongly advised not to travel today.

National Rail said that because of hot temperatures, speed restictions will be in place to prevent tracks from buckling during the heatwave.

Temperatures in Wakefield and across Yorkshire are forecast to reach 35°C.

The train company has said that delays and cancellations could take place across the country.

It said: "A heavily reduced service is expected across many parts of the network today, and a number of train operators are advising customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Please stay hydrated and carry a bottle of water with you if you have to travel today."

Also, LNER is advising customers against travelling as record temperatures are forecast.

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience the forecast record-breaking high temperatures will inevitably cause. Tickets for Thursday, July 25 will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

"Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.”

A revised timetable will be in operation with fewer services operating and extended journey times due to speed restrictions.

LNER is working with Network Rail to minimise disruption as much as possible and keep passengers moving with extra staff and complementary water at select stations.

