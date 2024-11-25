Weather in Wakefield: Storm Bert will 'continue to cause disruption' across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The Met Office has warned that Storm Bert will continue to cause some disruption across the district – following a weekend of heavy rain and snow.

Storm Bert brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow, to large swathes of the country.

Now, whilst the weather is set to improve, the Met Office has warned of heavy rainfall throughout today (Monday).

The Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Impacts from Storm Bert will continue to cause disruption as we go through today, and multiple warnings are in place for wind and rain.”

“While the risk of any snowfall has now diminished, rainfall will affect much of the UK today, in particular some southwestern parts of England and South Wales, but the heaviest rain will ease from these areas through the day.

“Warnings could still be amended, possibly at short notice, so it is important people keep up to date with the very latest forecast.”

Flood alerts were issued this morning for the River Aire, between Horbury and Castleford, but have since been removed.

With no more snow forecast, ‘temperatures generally near average’ are expected throughout the end of the month.

Today, the district will see highs of 9C.

Despite today’s rain, the weather is set to improve with sunny spells expected later in the week.

The official outlook for Wednesday to Friday, in Wakefield, reads: “Largely dry through this period with good sunny spells, cold overnight Wednesday and Thursday with frost and fog developing. Winds light Wednesday and Thursday but becoming breezy on Friday.”