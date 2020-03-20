Football on TV: Match of the Day returns and other ways you can get football fix this weekend despite coronavirus break

Match of the Day will return to our BBC One screens on Saturday evening - providing anguished fans with a much-needed football fix.

Following the suspension of the professional season until April 30 at the earliest, the popular Premier League highlights show was replaced last weekend by Mrs Brown's Boy, which caused quite the stir on social media.

However, the BBC has risen to answers football supporters' prayers with a special spin-off called Match of the Day: Top 10: Premier League captains.

Gary Lineker will be joined by Alan Shearer and Ian Wright in the studio at the regular time of 10:20pm and debate the greatest captains of the Premier League era.

Indeed, that is not the only possible football fix hitting our screens. Below, we’ve pulled together a handy guide on what shows are being shown across Saturday and Sunday.

BBC One

That is not all from the BBC. Football Focus will air at its usual time of 12pm on Saturday with Dan Walker looking back at some of the best interviews and features from the current season.

And given it was due to be FA Cup quarter-final weekend, the BBC will broadcast historic last eight classics - including Watford v Arsenal in 1987 and West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest in 1978.

Sky Sports Premier League

As you wake on Saturday morning, Sky Sports Premier League will screen its popular Premier League Years from 10am-noon, reviewing the best action from the 2018/19 season.

From 12-8pm, eight hour-long episodes of Premier League review, all reflecting on different weekends of the season so far, takes up the majority of the day.

And if you’re a fan of commentator Martin Tyler, he shares his top-flight memories during his long career in sports broadcasting.

If you’re planning on a late night, there is a programme focused on Premier League top goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Sunday Supplement will continue as normal on Sunday morning as Jacqui Oatley is joined by some of football’s leading journalists to discuss all the latest news - which of course is the coronavirus impact.

Minus that, Sky’s schedule is set to be similar to Saturday’s coverage, largely consisting of Premier League review.

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football mostly focuses on the Championship, screening season reviews from previous years and past matches - including some from the current 2019/20 campaign and memorable play-offs finals from across the EFL.

Sky go behind the scenes at Millwall with Gary Rowett while Wayne Rooney chats about life in the Championship.

Sunday’s schedule is pretty much identical in terms.

BT Sports

BT Sports also plan to screen their very own Premier League review shows throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. Does Australian Rules Football count? Because BT is showing plenty of that...

On Sunday, BT Sports 1 is showing quite a lot of A-League football, though unfortunately they are not live matches.